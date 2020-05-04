Coronavirus lockdown: Clash erupts between police and migrant workers in Surat

On Monday, clash erupted between police and migrant workers in Surat who were protesting to go back to their native places.
According to reports, hundreds of migrant workers seeking return to native places clashed with police in Surat. Many migrant workers pelted stones at cops, while Surat district police retaliated with tear gas and lathi-charge.
The incident took place near Vareli village on the outskirts of Surat while the migrant workers were demanding that arrangements be made to send them back to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
An official told PTI, the labourers also damaged some vehicles parked on Surat-Kadodara road. They clashed with police and threw stones at them, following which the security personnel retaliated and lobbed teargas shells and lathi-charged the agitated workers. The situation was later brought under control and security was stepped up in the area.
