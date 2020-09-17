Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 51 lakh mark, records 97,894 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 51 lakh on Thursday, just 12 days after it crossed 40 lakh with 97,894 infections being reported in a day.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,254, while the death toll climbed to 83,198 with a record 1,132 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases and 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated, as per the Ministry.