Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 51 lakh mark, records 97,894 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 51 lakh on Thursday, just 12 days after it crossed 40 lakh with 97,894 infections being reported in a day.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,254, while the death toll climbed to 83,198 with a record 1,132 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases and 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated, as per the Ministry.
India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,05,65,728 samples have been tested up to September 16 with 11,36,613 samples being tested on Wednesday.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
