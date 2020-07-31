Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh-mark, reports 55,079 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry on Friday, total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged and the death-toll climbed to 35,747 with 779 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 671,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 17,237,642, while the fatalities rose to 671,909, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,494,252 and 152,055, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,610,102 infections and 91,263 deaths.