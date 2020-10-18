Coronavirus latest updates: India records decline in new COVID-19 cases; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1033 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally reached 74,94,552, the Union Health Ministry data said on Sunday.

The spike is lower than the Saturday figures of 61,871 coronavirus new cases. On Sunday, the Health Ministry data said 65,97,210 have been discharged, 7,83,311 are currently active while 1,14,031 lost the battle against the pandemic.

The recovery rate stands at 88.03 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,86,321 cases, including 41,752 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,70,173 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,42,24,190.

As India has scaled up its COVID-19 testing capacity from one in January to over 9.32 crore at present, the positivity rate has fallen below 8 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8 per cent," the Ministry tweeted.