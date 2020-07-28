Coronavirus latest updates: India records 47,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 14,83,157

With a single-day jump of 47,704 new COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,83,157 on Tuesday, while recoveries surged to 9,52,744, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 33,425 with 654 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,96,988 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while 9,52,744 patients have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 64.23 per cent, according to the data.

A total of 5,28,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country on July 27, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

This, according to the MoHFW, is a result of the coordinated efforts of the Union and various State and Union Territory governments push to increase the testing for the infection in the country. Earlier on July 26, 5,15,000 samples were tested for the infection in the country.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 652,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,407,310, while the fatalities rose to 652,459, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,287,974 and 148,009, respectively, according to the CSSE.