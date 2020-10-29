Coronavirus latest update: India reports 49,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 80 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 50,000, as the total COVID-19 caseload crossed 80 lakh mark, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

With 49,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 80,40,203 on Thursday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The death toll climbed to 1,20,527 with 517 new fatalities.

A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for seven days in a row. There are 6,03,687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.51 per cent of the total caseload, the Union health ministry said.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested up to October 28, with 10,75,760 samples tested on Wednesday.

Union Health Ministry said India continues to be among the countries with lowest per million cases and per million deaths. "With focused strategy and proactive as well as calibrated measures of the Union Government along with the States and UTs, India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest cases per million population and deaths per million population," it said.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,855,182 and 227,673, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 80,40,203, while the country's death toll soared to 1,20,527.