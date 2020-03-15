Coronavirus-infected man in Kerala visits mall, theatre and attends engagement ceremony

A day after the government declared deadly coronavirus as a "notified disaster", a report has surfaced saying that a man who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala’s Thrissur, had come in contact with many people.
According to a report by the New Indian Express, the man visited a shopping mall, watched a movie in a theatre and also attended an engagement ceremony. The Thrissur native is currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital. He was on the same flight in which the three members of the Ranni-based family, who were also diagnosed with the infection, had travelled to India from Italy.
Since Friday evening, no fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala. On Saturday, the Kerala government on Saturday issued an all-around alert in Kerala, as the total positive cases continue to be pegged at 19, as authorities expect a few more might turn positive in the coming days.
As on Saturday afternoon, the following districts have coronavirus positive patients. As many as seven cases in Pathanamthitta, 4 in Kottayam, 3 each in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, one each in Thrissur and Kannur. According to the health authorities, there are 7,000 people under observation in the state, of which 300 are in various hospitals.
(Inputs from Agencies)
