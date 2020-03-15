Coronavirus-infected man in Kerala visits mall, theatre and attends engagement ceremony

A day after the government declared deadly coronavirus as a "notified disaster", a report has surfaced saying that a man who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala’s Thrissur, had come in contact with many people.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, the man visited a shopping mall, watched a movie in a theatre and also attended an engagement ceremony. The Thrissur native is currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital. He was on the same flight in which the three members of the Ranni-based family, who were also diagnosed with the infection, had travelled to India from Italy.