Coronavirus in West Bengal: Mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can opt for ‘virtual package’ by Kolkata hospitals 

High bills in private hospitals are not affordable for all, but those in Kolkata have found a solution. Some private hospitals in the city have launched a ‘home care package’ for mild and asymptomatic patients who are COVID-19 positive. This package has been prepared for patients who wish to get treated at home and for cases which are not serious.

“We are providing a pulse oxy meter which is very simple to put in the finger. It is important to check BP for a COVID patient as it keeps fluctuating. A thermometer is also given where patients have to upload the temperature every day. There are also other safety equipment such as masks, sanitizers and gloves that are given. These are given to ensure they stay safe at home,” said Rupak Barua, CEO AMRI Hospitals.

This system in turn reduces the burden on the healthcare system which is grappling with the rising number of coronavirus cases and is trying to keep beds free for the more serious cases. On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked private hospitals to regulate and standardise costs for the treatment of COVID-19, which many patients have found to be too heavy on the pocket.

Mamata has instructed State Chief Secretary Rajeeva Sinha to issue fresh guidelines to private hospitals as this is the time to give service to people and not fleece them. Guidelines had been issued earlier by the state government – which most hospitals have not complied with.

AMRI hospital gives patients the option to choose the ‘virtual package’ wherein doctors will provide medical treatment through video conferencing with the nursing staff once a day. Video calling with doctors will be done twice a week. Patients will have access to help through a 24X7 helpline number. The 15 day package includes a BP machine, home isolation care kit like pulse oxy meter, digital thermometer, sanitizer, gloves, surgical masks and two N-95 masks.

The charges for the virtual package at the AMRI hospital is Rs. 300 per day which amounts to Rs. 4500 for 15 days. The charges for the home care kit will be separate.