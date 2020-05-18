Coronavirus in West Bengal: Hair salons, hawker markets to reopen, Mamata Banerjee announces relaxations amid Lockdown 4.0

Apart from district wise segmentation into the red, orange and green zones, containment zones will be divided into wards and booths. 'A' will be affected zones, 'B' buffer zones and 'C' clean zones in which economic activities can resume. Auto rickshaws which usually operate on a sharing basis in Kolkata will start from the May 27 with two passengers instead of four.

With close to 3 lakh migrant workers and others returning home to West Bengal, around 2.5 lakh people have returned to the state by road and trains. 16 trains have come in as of now with the state government having requested for 120 more trains. The state has already said they will pay for expenses of migrant workers.

Other concerns addressed by the Chief Minister include Eid celebrations. Like Bengali New Year and Shab-e-Barat celebrations in April, Mamata requested people to celebrate Eid indoors. “As lockdown is extended and Eid is coming, please celebrate the festival at home. It is tough but don’t let anyone play politics on this issue,” said Mamata.

Another issue is the storm expected to hit West Bengal on Wednesday. “A 24X7 watch to continue for this storm. Those on the coast line should be careful for the next 3-4 days. If required they will be shifted to cyclone centres,” added Mamata.

Meanwhile, the state has seen a massive spike of 148 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the figure to 2,825. The total number of deaths reported so far is 172.