Coronavirus in Telangana: Amid rise in cases, Hyderabad residents allege negligence by state govt

Amid rise in coronavirus case in Hyderabad, residents are now alleging negligence by state government.
According to a report by The News Minute, a police constable and resident of Secunderabad tested positive for the coronavirus on July 5, but none of his family members, who are primary contacts, were tested for the virus by medical authorities and their residence has not been sealed as a containment zone even after three days.
In another similar incident, a resident from Old City under the Charminar police jurisdiction, said that a jeweller in his apartment tested positive for the virus on June 18 after he was admitted to a private hospital for fever. But no authorities turned up to his residence and demarcated the area.
Local residents of Hyderabad also alleging that authorities are not making any efforts to barricade their areas or declare containment zones. The resident also claimed that the authorities have not conducted any contact tracing activity.
Meanwhile, in the steepest single-day jump, Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,924 more Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 29,536. The death toll mounted to 324 with 11 new fatalities.
According to the director of public health and family welfare, hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 1,590 cases. Neighbouring districts of Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy also witnessed a spike. They together saw 162 new cases. The remaining cases were reported from 21 other districts.
Officials said 992 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,279. A total of 11,933 people were undergoing treatment in hospitals or at home.
