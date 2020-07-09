Coronavirus in Telangana: Amid rise in cases, Hyderabad residents allege negligence by state govt

Local residents of Hyderabad also alleging that authorities are not making any efforts to barricade their areas or declare containment zones. The resident also claimed that the authorities have not conducted any contact tracing activity.

Meanwhile, in the steepest single-day jump, Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,924 more Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 29,536. The death toll mounted to 324 with 11 new fatalities.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 1,590 cases. Neighbouring districts of Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy also witnessed a spike. They together saw 162 new cases. The remaining cases were reported from 21 other districts.

Officials said 992 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,279. A total of 11,933 people were undergoing treatment in hospitals or at home.