Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 10 persons from the CMO and CMR tested positive

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all meetings and interactions after 10 persons from the CMO and CMR tested positive for Corona. As per sources out of the ten; six are from CMO and four from CMR staff. All appointments with people coming from different parts of the state have also been cancelled. No further appointments are being scheduled. This decision has been taken in view of the fact that they interact with staff at various levels when coming to meet the chief minister. The cabinet meeting that was to be held on last evening was also cancelled.

"As a precautionary measure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all pre-scheduled meetings after 10 staff of Chief Minister`s Office and residence tested positive for COVID-19," said an official statement from the state government.

Meanwhile, surge in coronavirus cases continued in Rajasthan with 1345 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 76015. The state also witnessed 13 deaths due to the disease as the death toll mounted to 1005, an official report said.

Gehlot however participated in the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony for a state of the art milk processing unit at Bhilwara. The unit will have a capacity to process 5 lakh litres of milk daily and will be ready by 2022.