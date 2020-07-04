Coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Meet the man with the golden mask that cost him Rs 2.89 lakh to make

James Bond villain Francesco Scaramanga was popularly known as The Man With The Golden Gun. French storyteller Alexander Dumas wrote about a mysterious prisoner known as The Man in the Iron Mask. And now, Pimpri-Chinchwad has its own man with the golden mask.
Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," he told news agency ANI.
The total COVID-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad rose to 3,284 on July 1,2020. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Pimpri Chinchwad is 47.
According to an Indian Express report, the mortality rate lower than that of Pune, state and nation. “Since April, the mortality rate has hovered between 1.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent, much below the state’s average mortality rate of 4.72 per cent and the national average of 3.13 per cent. It is also lower than neighbouring Pune city’s mortality rate of 3.93 per cent,” the report added.
