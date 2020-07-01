Coronavirus in Kolkata: Full list of containment zones as of July 1

18,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the Ministry, there are presently 2,20,114 active cases in the country. The number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 3,47,979.

507 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to the virus to 17,400.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total number of 86,26,585 tested up to June 30 of which 2,17,931 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 652 total cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, as per information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 18,559 including 5,761 active cases. While 12,130 patients were discharged so far, and 668 deaths took place.

Here is the list of containment zones in Kolkata: