Coronavirus in Karnataka: Bengaluru reports 2,948 new cases; total cases now at 1,02,770

Karnataka’s capital city crossed the one lakh figure with the addition of 2,948 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The city’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 1,02,770 and 22 deaths were reportedon Friday taking the total to 1,635.

Across the state, there were 7,571 new COVID cases, taking the active caseload to 83066 and overall cases to 2,64,546. Apart from Bengaluru, cases are also on the rise in Ballari (540), Belagavi (384) Udupi (278) and Yadgiri (255).

Meanwhile, as the death toll is on the rise, the queues in front of the four electric crematoria earmarked for Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru are getting longer. Civic workers, ambulance drivers and family members of the dead are made to spend most of the day in front of one of the crematoria, waiting for their turn to bid a final farewell to the deceased.