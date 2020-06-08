Coronavirus in India: Lockdown extended till 30th June in West Bengal

Even as Kolkata began the process of reopeneing on the 8th of June, with restaurants and malls opening their doors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 30th June. This pertains to containment zones. The movement of people on the road will be restricted from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, apart from essential services.

“The lockdown has been extended till the 30th of June. Wear masks and maintain social distancing,” said Mamata Banerjee.

This decision has been taken considering the rising number of cases in the state as people begin going outdoors in larger numbers. Since religious places have opened up, Mamata announced that not more than 25 people can enter these religious places at a given point in time. The same rule of 25 people applies to guests at weddings and people attending last rite ceremonies.

As for migrant workers, trains will come in till June 10th. Nine lakh migrant workers have returned to West Bengal till now. Mamata also said that migrant workers who are in West Bengal do not want to go back to their states.

Mamata also announced that her state has received a soft loan of Rs. 850 crore from the World Bank from the Rs. 1,050 crore loan that the state had asked for. West Bengal is also reeling in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan which lashed out at the state on 20th May.

Despite the difficulties, the West Bengal Chief Minister also announced that her party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold their yearly Martyr’s Day rally on 21st July.

“We will organise the 21st July rally. Let’s see what happens. As local trains and metro trains cannot be used, we need to see where they can ply so that accidents don’t happen. We can avoid the major roads and use by-lanes for the cycles. Police have been asked to make the notification,” added Mamata.

The TMC supremo also said that her party is a collective family and hence they needed to discuss amongst themselves regarding a virtual rally. Mamata said that while the BJP can afford to hold a virtual rally, the TMC couldn’t.