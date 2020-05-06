Coronavirus in India: Rajasthan launches Plasma Therapy treatment; two patients recover

The Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur has become the first hospital in Rajasthan to successfully treat two patients suffering from COVID-19 through Plasma Therapy. This is part of Rajasthan Government’s COVID-19 contentment programme. The program will now begin for all moderate to severe needy patients. Rajasthan is also the state to

Health Minister of Rajasthan Dr Raghu Sharma on Wednesday formally inaugurated the commencement of Plasma Therapy treatment. He interacted with the team of doctors involved with the treatment and congratulated them on their success.

“ICMR has given permission to SMS for the treatment of 20 critical COVID-19 patients. The treatment has been initiated at the directions of the chief minister. No effort will be spared to provide facilities for the treatment of the disease,” Sharma said.

The team working at SMS Hospital undertakes CT scan, pulmonary angiography, lung ultrasound and high range of blood tests of the COVID-19 patients. It has been the first to include Hydroxychloroquine and anti-viral drugs on the patients being treated and achieved positive results.

ACS Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh informed that Rajasthan has the highest recovery rate in the country. 46.98% percent patients in Rajasthan have recovered and at 2.52, the fatality rate is also lower than the national average. Singh added that Rajasthan has done a commendable job regarding sampling, contact tracing and treatment.