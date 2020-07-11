Coronavirus in India: PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation, reiterates need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and reiterate the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the central government, reported news agency ANI.
PM Modi said awareness about COVID-19 should be disseminated widely & a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid. He also appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi.
PM Modi further directed that a similar approach should be adopted from other state governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, India crossed eight lakh COVID-19 cases mark on Friday night, witnessing a spike of one lakh cases of the novel coronavirus in the past three days.
The Ministry of Health in a statement said, "India's COVID19 case tally crosses 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated 22,123 deaths."
Maharashtra has the most recorded the most number of cases. On Friday, the state recorded its highest jump with 7,862 cases with the number of cases reaching 2,38,461.
