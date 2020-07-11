Coronavirus in India: PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation, reiterates need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and reiterate the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the central government, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi said awareness about COVID-19 should be disseminated widely & a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid. He also appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi.

PM Modi further directed that a similar approach should be adopted from other state governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.