Coronavirus in India: Gyms closed in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai – why gyms are considered ‘high risk’ to spread COVID-19

On Friday, CM Uddhav Thackeray took the decision to shut down all gyms, swimming pools and drama and cinema theatres starting from midnight on March 13 and the ban will continue till March 30, 2020.

Gyms and other such institutions will be closed in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chincwad and Nagpur.

Gyms are considered ‘high risk’ locations due to sweat and dampness to heighten the spreading of germs.

An assistant professor of epidemiology at Brown University, Dr Angela Bengtson told WPRI: “I would say that the time for social distancing is now. I would strongly encourage people to consider staying home and to not visit their gym if it’s a crowded location, particularly for people who are over the age of 50 or have underlying health conditions, such as respiratory issues. It’s important to not put yourself at risk of contracting the virus.”

She added: “For people who are younger and healthier, social distancing is equally as important. Staying home helps to protect you from contracting the virus and then spreading it to others, who might not fair as well if they get infected. I think the message is clear that we need to do all we can to stop the spread of this disease right now.”