Coronavirus in India: Govt clarifies restaurants and salons will remain shut; Twitter irked by repeated clarifications

The goverment on Saturday evening reiterated its earlier clarification that all restaurants, salons and barber shops will remain closed. The clarification was given by the Home Ministry Spokesperson.
This was also tweeted as an update by Prasar Bharati News Services and added that restaurants and salons render services. The lockdown relaxations announced on Friday pertained only to shops selling items, it added.
Just after midnight on Friday, the Home Ministry had posted an update stating that all states and Union Territories could now permit the opening of "all shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops.". This was only for areas that are not hotspots or containment zones.
"Shops in market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, would be allowed to open. Shops in single & multi-brand malls would not be allowed to open anywhere," a PIB press note had added.
On Saturday morning the PIB had posted a clarification, adding that in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open, while in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open, the note added.
It also clarified that e-commerce companies would continue to sell only essential goods.
The sale of liquor and other items too continues to be prohibited, PIB added.
Since then, the MHA has released yet another clarification -- that about restaurants and salons.
Netizens however are not too pleased with the updates.
The repeated clarifications has led to many alleging that such things should have been thought of before the announcement was made in the first place.
"
Some people also seemed to be causing additional confusion as they tried to help others understand the updates.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)