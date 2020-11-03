Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 active cases on the rise in Delhi, Manipur and Kerala, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 active cases are rising in a few states. However, a declining trend has been observed over the last seven weeks in the rest of the country, noted the Ministry.

"There are few states where active cases are on a rise in November as compared to October. Manipur has now 3,500 cases from previous 2,000. Cases in Delhi have increased to 33,000 from 26,000. In Kerala, cases have increased to 86,000 from 77,000," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

"We've observed a declining trend for weekly new cases over last 7 weeks. There's major fall in weekly new cases. Health care systems are not unnecessarily burdened with COVID-19 cases. There's less pressure on network of hospitals," he added.

Bhushan further said that the COVID-19 recovery rate is near 92 per cent and cumulative positive rate is 7.4 per cent. "Cases per million population are at 5,991. COVID-19 deaths are at 89 deaths/million population which is lower if compared globally. Active cases are around 5,41,000 now," he said.

The Ministry also advised the citizens to continue following COVID-19 guidelines during the festival season so that there is no surge in cases. "It is important to follow the strategy of Test - Track - Trace - Treat. Let us keep our focus on this strategy even if our numbers are coming down," Bhushan added.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097 after 490 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)