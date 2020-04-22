Coronavirus In India: Banaras Hindu University professors plan clinical trial of ayurvedic drug against COVID-19

Professors at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have proposed to carry out a clinical trial of immunity-boosting ayurvedic drug fifatrol to check its efficacy in tackling the deadly COVID-19.

However, the proposal is yet to be approved, official sources said.

According to BHU professor and principal investigator for the proposed project Dr K N Dwivedi, the plan has been sent to a task force formed by the government for scientific validation of ayurveda and traditional medicinal formulas through research institutions in tackling COVID-19.

The Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force has members from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as also ayush practitioners and others. Their job is to identify potential preventive therapy and therapeutic approaches from ayush systems in different stages of COVID-19 treatment.

The AYUSH ministry had issued a notification on March 31, asking ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy (AYUSH) practitioners and institutions to submit their suggestions on various therapies, and has received over 2,000 proposals.

Experts say that fifatrol, enriched with immune-enhancing herbs, has been found to be effective in curing major bacterial infections such as staphylococcus species that causes fever, cough and cold, and skin diseases among others.