Coronavirus in India: 25-35% decline in housing sales

On the commercial side as well, estimates indicate office supply will remain between 33-40 mn sq. ft. in 2020 as against nearly 47 mn sq. ft. in 2019 - a reduction of 15-30 per cent.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants said, “Besides the demand-supply decline in 2020, significant new trends will emerge across segments of Indian real estate. COVID-19 has derailed the office segment's growth trajectory of the last three years. New business models will be tried, making players more reliant on technology for ensuring business continuity.” The report highlighted that office rentals will be under pressure as occupiers try to renegotiate. “To reduce operations cost, telecommuting and rostered timings may become the new norm, depending on the nature of business - thus leading to a higher demand for flexible workspaces.”

It was stressed that revenue-sharing arrangements will become dominant. Mall owners’ rental collections are likely to be impacted severely. Significant pressure on rentals from retailers to mall owners can be witnessed. Mall owners will see a drop of 10-15 per cent in 2020 in the rental revenue, it started.

Prior to COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian real estate industry was pegged around USD 650 billion by 2025 and USD 1,000 billion by 2030. This certainly seems tough amidst the current circumstances, the latest report pointed out.