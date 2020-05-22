Coronavirus in Delhi: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Delhi govt as of May 22

Here's full list of containment zones in Delhi:

1. Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extention, New Delhi

4. Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi.

5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

6. Boundary Start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside humayupur lane includes, Ashiana complex & B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

7. H. No. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi.

8. Entire effected area around H. No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

9. H.No. 153/B, 4th Floor. Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

10. Gali No. 2, 3 & 4 Devli Extension, Delhi

11. F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sari and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sari, New Delhi

12. F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi

13. Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli including A-3, lake of view apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi

14. Entire affected area including-Nirankari Gall, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali

15. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector II, Dwarka.

16. Dinpur Village

17. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New

18. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119

19. Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi

20. RZE-756/7, Gali no 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka New Delhi

21. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

22. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

23. Area of Street/Gall No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

24. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, Delhi

25. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, New Delhi

26. Gali No. 16. Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

27. MehelaMohalla. MadanpurKhadar, Delhi

28. 11-13lock. Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

29. E-Block. Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

30. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi

31. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

32. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash, Delhi

33. Gali No I, 2 & 3, Block-D, SangamVihar, House No. 112B, Gali No.2, New Delhi

34. Entire Gali starting from H.No. 0-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi

35. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave. Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

36. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 & Gall No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 , Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

37. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi

38. Galli No. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area)

39. H.No. F-138 & F-139, Gali No. 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Han Nagar Extension, Delhi

40. Whole Kumhar Gali (H.No. 1751 to 1815) to Chaupal Chowkm Kotla Mubarakpur Delhi

41. D-Block, (H.No. 152 to 162) Shaheen Bagh , Delhi

42. B Block Jhangirpuri.

43. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri.

44. 1100 WaliGali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 WaliGali (H. No. 1238-1268),_1300 WaliGali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block. Jhangirpuri, Delhi

45. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi

46. H.No.716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jhangir Pun, Delhi

47. G-Block, Jahangirpuri . Delhi

48. Flat No.-265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

49. Gali No. 3, 4 & 5 Majlis Park, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi

50. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

51. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

52. Gali No 9, PandavNagar , Delhi 110092.

53. Vardhaman Apartments , MayurVihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi

54. Mayurdhwaj Apartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

55. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), KishanKunj Extension, Delhi

56. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

57. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

58. H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Tirlok Puri, Delhi 110091.

59. H. No. 300, Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to H.No. 739/16 Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi

60. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave. Delhi

61. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J. Blocks old Seemapuri

62. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

63. Pratapkhand Jhilmil Colony.

64. Gali no 3,4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shandara

65. H. No. 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar. Delhi-92

66. Gali No. 18. H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Manipur. Delhi

67. h S astri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South MotiBagh

68. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todannal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane. New Delhi.

69. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi & its adjoining area of Buffer Zone

70. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi & its adjoining area of Buffer Zone

71. EA BLOCK, INDERPURI

72. H. No. P-65 and H. No. P-184. Pillanji Village. New Delhi

73. Sadar Bazaar, Central District.

74. ChandniMahal, Central District.

75. NabiKarim, Central District.

76. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 1 10084

77. Sara Hindu Rao Area. Delhi

78. NawabGanj Area, Delhi

79. Oberoi Apartments

80. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar New Delhi 110015

81. In and around area of B- 1/2, PaschimVihar , New Delhi 110063.

82. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar , New Delhi

83. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden , New Delhi

84. In and around area of A-I B/75A, Krishna Apartment, PaschimVihar , Delhi 110063.

85. In and around area of A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur, Delhi 110063.

86. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008.

87. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

88. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi.

89. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi, Delhi

90. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

91. In and around area of G-1, 2I'd Floor, Mansarover Garden, Delhi

92. Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi

93. Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh. Delhi

94. Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village. Delhi

95. Entire Gali No. 3. Shalimar Village, Delhi

96. H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

97. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No.-8, Shastri Park. Delhi

98. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi

99. A-97, 98 & 99 Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi

100. Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali N. 1 to H.No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa, Delhi