Coronavirus in Delhi: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Delhi govt as of May 22

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the biggest single-day spike.
The total number of cases in the city now stands at 12,319. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 571 -- was recorded on May 21. This is the first time in Delhi that over 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Thursday was the third consecutive day, when 500 or more fresh cases were recorded in a day in the national capital.
The Delhi Government on April 30 confirmed that no new locations were added in the list of Covid-19 containment zones, 100 containment zones were declared across the national capital.
The step of declaring containment zones is aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has swept across continents- from China to USA, killing thousands and crippling economies besides putting millions under lockdown and in quarantine.
Here's full list of containment zones in Delhi:
1. Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.
3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extention, New Delhi
4. Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi.
5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
6. Boundary Start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside humayupur lane includes, Ashiana complex & B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
7. H. No. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi.
8. Entire effected area around H. No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
9. H.No. 153/B, 4th Floor. Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
10. Gali No. 2, 3 & 4 Devli Extension, Delhi
11. F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sari and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sari, New Delhi
12. F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
13. Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli including A-3, lake of view apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi
14. Entire affected area including-Nirankari Gall, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali
15. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector II, Dwarka.
16. Dinpur Village
17. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New
18. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119
19. Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi
20. RZE-756/7, Gali no 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka New Delhi
21. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
22. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.
23. Area of Street/Gall No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
24. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, Delhi
25. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, New Delhi
26. Gali No. 16. Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
27. MehelaMohalla. MadanpurKhadar, Delhi
28. 11-13lock. Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
29. E-Block. Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
30. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi
31. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
32. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash, Delhi
33. Gali No I, 2 & 3, Block-D, SangamVihar, House No. 112B, Gali No.2, New Delhi
34. Entire Gali starting from H.No. 0-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
35. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave. Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
36. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 & Gall No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 , Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
37. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
38. Galli No. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area)
39. H.No. F-138 & F-139, Gali No. 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Han Nagar Extension, Delhi
40. Whole Kumhar Gali (H.No. 1751 to 1815) to Chaupal Chowkm Kotla Mubarakpur Delhi
41. D-Block, (H.No. 152 to 162) Shaheen Bagh , Delhi
42. B Block Jhangirpuri.
43. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri.
44. 1100 WaliGali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 WaliGali (H. No. 1238-1268),_1300 WaliGali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block. Jhangirpuri, Delhi
45. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
46. H.No.716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jhangir Pun, Delhi
47. G-Block, Jahangirpuri . Delhi
48. Flat No.-265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
49. Gali No. 3, 4 & 5 Majlis Park, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi
50. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
51. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi
52. Gali No 9, PandavNagar , Delhi 110092.
53. Vardhaman Apartments , MayurVihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi
54. Mayurdhwaj Apartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
55. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), KishanKunj Extension, Delhi
56. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
57. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.
58. H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Tirlok Puri, Delhi 110091.
59. H. No. 300, Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to H.No. 739/16 Gali No. 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi
60. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave. Delhi
61. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J. Blocks old Seemapuri
62. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
63. Pratapkhand Jhilmil Colony.
64. Gali no 3,4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shandara
65. H. No. 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar. Delhi-92
66. Gali No. 18. H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Manipur. Delhi
67. h S astri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South MotiBagh
68. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todannal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane. New Delhi.
69. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi & its adjoining area of Buffer Zone
70. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi & its adjoining area of Buffer Zone
71. EA BLOCK, INDERPURI
72. H. No. P-65 and H. No. P-184. Pillanji Village. New Delhi
73. Sadar Bazaar, Central District.
74. ChandniMahal, Central District.
75. NabiKarim, Central District.
76. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 1 10084
77. Sara Hindu Rao Area. Delhi
78. NawabGanj Area, Delhi
79. Oberoi Apartments
80. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar New Delhi 110015
81. In and around area of B- 1/2, PaschimVihar , New Delhi 110063.
82. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar , New Delhi
83. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden , New Delhi
84. In and around area of A-I B/75A, Krishna Apartment, PaschimVihar , Delhi 110063.
85. In and around area of A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur, Delhi 110063.
86. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008.
87. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
88. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi.
89. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi, Delhi
90. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
91. In and around area of G-1, 2I'd Floor, Mansarover Garden, Delhi
92. Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi
93. Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh. Delhi
94. Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village. Delhi
95. Entire Gali No. 3. Shalimar Village, Delhi
96. H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
97. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No.-8, Shastri Park. Delhi
98. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
99. A-97, 98 & 99 Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi
100. Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali N. 1 to H.No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa, Delhi
