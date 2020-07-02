Coronavirus in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal launches Plasma Bank, check here to know the eligibility criteria to donate plasma

A plasma bank to treat novel coronavirus started functioning in Delhi on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the eligibility for being a plasma donor is "very strict", and hoped that with this bank the number of COVID-19 deaths will decrease in the national capital.

Later, he inaugurated the 'plasma bank' and urged those who have recovered from the disease to donate plasma to other patients.

The government has set up the plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

"Today, we have started the 'plasma bank' and some people have also donated. As we all know there is no vaccine for novel coronavirus yet, but plasma therapy seems to be quite helpful for COVID patients," he told reporters after visiting the plasma bank at ILBS.

It (plasma donation) was happening in a scattered way, so the idea was to bring it at one place in an organised manner, he said "There are strict guidelines for eligible donors. I would urge those people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma to other patients," he said.

What is Plasma therapy?

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection.

You CAN donate plasma if:

You were tested positive for COVID-19

You have fully recovered and are free of symptoms for 14 days

You are between 18-60 years old

You CANNOT donate plasma if:

Your weight is less than 50 kg

You have ever been pregnant

You are a diabetic person on insulin and your blood sugar level is not stable

Your Blood Pressure is more than 140 and diastolic less than 60 or more than 90

You have uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension with a change in medication in the last 28 days

You are a Cancer Survivor

You have chronic kidney/heart/lung or liver disease

Steps to donate the plasma: