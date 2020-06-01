Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Full list of containment zones list as of 31 May

Amidst the uncertainty of the nature of the lockdown, on Sunday, Karnataka saw the highest spike in the number of cases of coronavirus with 299 cases testing positive in just one day. The total number of cases in the state has crossed 3,000 now. Most of the cases were returnees from Maharashtra.
In Bengaluru, a total of 357 cases have been recorded, and six new containment zones have been identified in just two days. Officials said that the number of containment zones will increase as the number of cases is likely to go up.
Here is the list of containment zones identified by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike:
West- Padarayanapura
Bommanahalli- Hongasandra
Bommanahalli- Beguru
South- BTM Layout
East- Shivajinagar
West- Malleshwaram
East- HBR Layout
R R Nagar- Herohalli
Bommanahalli- Mangammanapalya
Mahadevapura- Hoodi
East- Nagavara
R R Nagar- Jnanabharatinagar
West- Jagajivanram Nagar
West- K R Market
South- Lakkasandra
Yelahanka- Thanisadra
East- Agaram
Bommanahalli- Puttenahalli
West- Marappanapalya
East- S K Garden
Mahadevapura- Hagaduru
Mahadevapura- Varthur
Mahadevapura- Ramamurthy Nagar
West- Agrahara Dasarahalli
Mahadevapura- Marathalli
