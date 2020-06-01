Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Full list of containment zones list as of 31 May

Amidst the uncertainty of the nature of the lockdown, on Sunday, Karnataka saw the highest spike in the number of cases of coronavirus with 299 cases testing positive in just one day. The total number of cases in the state has crossed 3,000 now. Most of the cases were returnees from Maharashtra.

In Bengaluru, a total of 357 cases have been recorded, and six new containment zones have been identified in just two days. Officials said that the number of containment zones will increase as the number of cases is likely to go up.