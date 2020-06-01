India

Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Full list of containment zones list as of 31 May

The city saw six new containment zones being identified in just a span of two days

Amidst the uncertainty of the nature of the lockdown, on Sunday, Karnataka saw the highest spike in the number of cases of coronavirus with 299 cases testing positive in just one day. The total number of cases in the state has crossed 3,000 now. Most of the cases were returnees from Maharashtra.

In Bengaluru, a total of 357 cases have been recorded, and six new containment zones have been identified in just two days. Officials said that the number of containment zones will increase as the number of cases is likely to go up.

Here is the list of containment zones identified by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike:

West- Padarayanapura

Bommanahalli- Hongasandra

Bommanahalli- Beguru

South- BTM Layout

East- Shivajinagar

West- Malleshwaram

East- HBR Layout

R R Nagar- Herohalli

Bommanahalli- Mangammanapalya

Mahadevapura- Hoodi

East- Nagavara

R R Nagar- Jnanabharatinagar

West- Jagajivanram Nagar

West- K R Market

South- Lakkasandra

Yelahanka- Thanisadra

East- Agaram

Bommanahalli- Puttenahalli

West- Marappanapalya

East- S K Garden

Mahadevapura- Hagaduru

Mahadevapura- Varthur

Mahadevapura- Ramamurthy Nagar

West- Agrahara Dasarahalli

Mahadevapura- Marathalli

