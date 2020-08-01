Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Despite warnings, some hospitals refuse patients in city

Despite warnings from state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, some hospitals were still seen refusing patients.

According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, a 70-year-old man, Somanna, lost his life after no hospital was willing to give him emergency care without a COVID-19 test. Somanna's relative told the leading daily that he was rushed to Vydehi hospital after he complained of dizziness on Thursday evening.

Somanna's relative alleged that the hospital asked for an advance of Rs. 30,000 for the COVID-19 test before they could examine him. Later, the family rushed the 70-year-old to another hospital where they refused to treat him saying they would administer the rapid antigen test but the results would come in two days. After six hours when they returned home, Somanna passed away.