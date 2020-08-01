Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Despite warnings, some hospitals refuse patients in city

Despite warnings from state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, some hospitals were still seen refusing patients.
According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, a 70-year-old man, Somanna, lost his life after no hospital was willing to give him emergency care without a COVID-19 test. Somanna's relative told the leading daily that he was rushed to Vydehi hospital after he complained of dizziness on Thursday evening.
Somanna's relative alleged that the hospital asked for an advance of Rs. 30,000 for the COVID-19 test before they could examine him. Later, the family rushed the 70-year-old to another hospital where they refused to treat him saying they would administer the rapid antigen test but the results would come in two days. After six hours when they returned home, Somanna passed away.
Earlier on July 14, cracking the whip against a few private hospitals and medical colleges for refusing admission to COVID-19 patients, the Karnataka government served notices to two of them and said it would initiate criminal proceedings. "Despite many rounds of meetings with private hospitals to join hands with the government in treating COVID-19 patients, a few hospitals continue to refuse admission," Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters here.
The Minister said strict action would be taken against private hospitals, including the filing of criminal cases if they were found charging more than the government capped prices. He said private hospitals should respect the law and refrain from exploiting people by charging exorbitant prices.
