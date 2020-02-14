Coronavirus: Here's Indian Health Ministry's discharge policy for cases

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500 with 121 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to nearly 65,000. The hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, has reported 116 new fatalities and reported 4,823 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

In India, one of the three medical students, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection and were treated at a hospital in Kerala, has been discharged after recovery. The other two, have shown significant reduction in "viral load".

But how is Indian government screening patients:

The government has setup screening wards in across India. The government has setup screening wards in Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Manipur and Mizoram.

What if one is tested positive?

According to Ministry of Health, clinical samples of any suspect/probable case of coronavirus will be sent for laboratory confirmation to designated laboratories.

The case will be kept in isolation at health facility till the time of receipt of laboratory results and given symptomatic treatment as per existing guidelines.

If the laboratory results for coronavirus are negative, the discharge of such patients will be governed by his provisional/confirmed diagnosis and it is up to the treating physician to take a decision.

The case shall still be monitored for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed 2019-nCoV case.

In case the laboratory results are positive for coronavirus, the case shall be managed as per the confirmed case management protocol.

The case shall be discharged only after evidence of chest radiographic clearance and viral clearance in respiratory samples after two specimens test negative for coronavirus within a period of 24 hours.

What is the Discharge Policy of coronavirus case in India?