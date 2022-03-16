Corbevax vaccine to cost Rs 145 for govt, Rs 800 in market: Report

The pricing of the COVID-19 vaccine 'Corbevax' for those aged 12 and 14 has been set at Rs 800 in the market before taxes, according to Times Now report. However, the vaccine will be sold to the government at a cut price of Rs 145, the cheapest in the world.

India today started vaccinating children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.

The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Corbevax is the only Covid vaccine that is being administered to people between the age of 12 to 14 years in the country.

It has been included as the third vaccine against Covid-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.

"Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign of 'Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine' forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60 years of age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age and then those above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3 this year and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 180.58 crore, as per government data available till 7 pm yesterday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:04 PM IST