Cops find blood stain between tiles in Aaftab's flat: Why it can prove as a breakthrough in the case

The blood stains have been found by Forensic teams from the bathroom of the rented accommodation in Chattarpur which Aftab Ameen Poonawalla shared with his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar before he brutally killed her can prove a breakthrough in the case.

The recovery was made by teams from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Delhi Police. The recovered tiles have been sent for DNA examination to ascertain whether those blood stains are of Walkar and the report is expected within two weeks.

Why it can prove as a breakthrough in the case

Speaking about the forensic evidence to PTI, a retired Delhi Police chief, who requested not to be named, had said, "circumstantial evidence will play a crucial role in establishing the guilt of the accused, a serving Delhi Police officer said since the accused and Shradha were in a live-in relationship, the case would be strengthened by forensic evidence and DNA samples of the recovered body parts or blood stains if any."

On November 20, noting that it is a six-month-old murder, former Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava said the scene of the crime has been cleaned up and police are basically depending on the confession of the accused, who seems to be a "clever" person.

"It is going to be a very difficult case and will require the help of all organs of the criminal justice system to nail him down. Police will get what it can, but the court will also have to understand the situation and act accordingly," he had told PTI.

Thus, with today's forensic evidence, cops can connect the dots in case and present it in court.

Blood stains were also found in the kitchen

"The blood stains were found between the tiles. He has already confessed that he cut her body in the bathroom after keeping it under a running shower. The blood samples have been collected and sent for examination," said the sources.

The sources also said that three weapons, hammer, small saw and chopper which Aftab used to disintegrate Shraddha's body into 35 pieces, were thrown in the bushes of DLF Phase-III and a garbage van in Mehrauli.

Police teams are conducting searches in Gurugram and Mehrauli to locate the weapons.

On Sunday, the police teams had recovered more human remains from the Mehrauli forest. They have so far sent 18 bones, including the base of a skull, and a decapitated jaw, for forensic examination.

To ascertain whether the bones are that of Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for DNA analysis.