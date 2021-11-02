COP26: PM Modi meets Bill Gates, Prince Charles; holds talks with other world leaders on sidelines of climate change summit in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.

On Monday, PM Modi pledged that India would achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. PM Modi asserted that it was the only country that was delivered in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also held a bilateral meeting with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow. "In their first such engagement, the two leaders reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson tweeted.

PM Modi also met with the heir to the throne, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi dubbed the meeting between both the leaders a delightful interaction and lauded the "many efforts" of The Prince of Wales towards further sustainable development.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson today launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS).

After his meeting with Australia's PM Scott Morrison on Monday at COP26, PM Modi tweeted, "Never a dull moment when you are meeting the one and only Scott Morrison."

PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development". The Prime Minister will emplane for Delhi by tonight.

The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit has participation by heads of State/Government of over 120 countries. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to participate in the event.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:27 PM IST