Controversy surrounding transfer of Sengol during independence addressed by Tamil Nadu mutt seer

Amidst a controversy over the lack of government records to prove that a sengol (spectre) from Thiruaduthurai Adheenam, a mutt in Tamil Nadu, was handed over during Independence as a symbolic transfer of power, the current seer insisted on Friday that it was indeed a historical fact.

No evidence

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, Sri la Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, the seer, admitted that there were no photographs available to establish that the spectre was initially given to Lord Mountbatten before being presented to Jawaharlal Nehru. He pointed out that this could only be confirmed by those who were alive during that time. Nevertheless, he emphasized that there is photographic evidence of the spectre being presented to Nehru, as it was published in English newspapers in 1947.

The seer's version

According to the seer, senior leaders like Nehruji and Rajaji reached out to the Adheenam on the eve of Independence, seeking advice on how to symbolize India's independence. As a result, in 1947, Ambalavana Desigar had the Sengol made by Vummidi Bangaru jewelers in Chennai. It was then transported to New Delhi on a flight by TN Rajarathinam, Kumarasamy Thampuran, and Manikka Odhuvar.

"Thampuram Swamigal gave the Sengol to Mountbatten, who returned saying it should be handed over to Nehru. It was then taken in a procession and presented to Nehru," he added.

"Our mutt has had a longstanding relationship with rulers. Whenever there is a change in power, the sengol has been given to the rulers. Similarly, a Sengol was given to Nehru by the mutt. This is a historical fact," he concluded.