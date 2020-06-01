Contribute to PM Cares Fund, will get bail

Patna: The Patna High Court on the instructions of the Supreme Court is taking a liberal approach on the bail petitions of the accused arrested for violation of Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act 2016.

Justice Anjani Kumar Sharan, who is conducting the court functioning through video conference, ordered the release of two accused arrested for violation of the Act with a condition they contribute to the PM’s Cares Fund. They were directed to deposit security deposits before the special excise courts at Khagaria and Siwan.

In one of the judgments ordering release of Prafulla Kumar, the court said he would be released after depositing Rs10,000 to the PM Cares fund for Covid-19. The trial court was directed to ensure the receipt to the Fund at its Delhi SBI account. Prafulla agreed to deposit the money to the PM Cares Fund immediately. He was arrested for possessing 52 litres of beer, 9 litres of foreign liquor and 1,848 litres of Jharkhand made liquor from his SUV in February this year. He was sent to jail on February 24 and has been behind bars since then.

In another case of Barhariya in Siwan, Munna Miya has been languishing in jail since February 22 for possessing 208.8 litres of foreign liquor in his Marshall vehicle.

The court ordered Munna should be released on bail after he submitted the receipt of his contribution of Rs5,000 to the PM Cares Fund in SBI account in Delhi. In addition, he has been asked to deposit Rs20,000 as security in the special excise court. Over 46,000 people are lodged in jails for violating the prohibition law in Bihar.