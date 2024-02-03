 Construction Of Lord Ram's 'Darbar' To Commence Soon At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Construction Of Lord Ram's 'Darbar' To Commence Soon At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

This significant step comes following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

The Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, has announced the initiation of construction work on the 'darbar' dedicated to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

This significant step comes following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

During the two-day meeting of the temple construction committee, Mishra disclosed plans to commence construction on the 'darbar' of Raja Ram on the first and second floors, with an anticipated completion date set for December 2024.

Additionally, he emphasised the need to finalise the 'parkota' and complete the construction of the 795-meter 'parikrama' wall.

Moreover, Mishra revealed plans to initiate the iconography work on the temple's lower plinth, further advancing the temple's progress. To ensure the project's integrity, Mishra conducted an inspection of the temple building ahead of the meeting.

