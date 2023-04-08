Construction of Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be complete by December-end, will cut travel time between cities to 2 hours: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari | PTI

The construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway, being built at a cost of ₹ 12,000 crore, will be complete by the end of December this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

The road transport and highways minister further said that 60-70 per cent construction work of the greenfield six-lane Delhi-Dehradun expressway has been completed.

Delhi-Dehradun 2 hours, Delhi-Haridwar 90 minutes

"People will be travelling from Delhi to Dehradun in just two hours and Delhi to Haridwar in 90 minutes as the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December this year," Gadkari said while addressing Fifth Ayodhya Parv.

The road transport and highways minister inspected the expressway recently.

The expressway has been divided into four sections and is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor and in these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife.

There is a provision for a 12 km elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two major bridges and 13 minor bridges.