Constitution Park comes up in Rajasthan Raj Bhavan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Photo credits: Twitter

Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Constitution Park in the Governor's House in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were present.

The Constitution Park will showcase the historical journey of the making of the Constitution of India and its implementation through sculptures, photographs, models and artistic forms.

Appreciating the artists for describing artistically the three-year period when the Constitution was written, the President said, “A major chapter of our modern history is presented at the Park through elegant paintings, sculptures and art forms. Our democracy is vibrant. It is the largest in the world. Our Constitution is the foundation of this great democracy.”

Referring to the 105 Constitutional amendments, she said, “In this way, our Constitution is a living document which is fully capable of containing the hopes and aspirations of the public changing with time.”

The man behind the Park is Mr Mishra, who laid its foundation on the 2021 Republic Day. The Jaipur Development Authority completed the construction at an estimated cost of Rs9 crore in less than a year. He said, “As the Governor, the constitutional head of the State, I request people to visit the park to get the knowledge of our Constitution, the guiding tool which runs our country.”

CM Gehlot said it is the first Governor's House to have a Constitution Park open to the public.

A journey of the Constitution

Along with the artistic representation of 22 parts of the Constitution, the Preamble and the basic duties, the major attraction of the park is the cover of the book, which is made up of black stone with brass carvings.

The Park has statues of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi with a spinning wheel, a rare image of Maharana Pratap, the symbol of bravery in the posture of rest with his beloved Chetak. This white marble statue has been named 'Vishranti'.