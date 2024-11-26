Constitution Day 2024: Video Shows Rahul Gandhi Leaving Without Namaste To Murmu, BJP Claims 'He Insulted Tribal President'

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi came under fire on Tuesday (November 26) for what is being called his avoidance of greeting President of India Droupadi Murmu. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized on to the incident that took place in Parliament of India and has now alleged that Gandhi did not greet President Murmu because she hails from tribal community.

The video, now being shared by BJP leaders and netizens alike, shows part of the proceedings of Constitution Day ceremony in the parliament. The ceremony kickstarted the year-long celebration of 75 years of adoption of Constitution of India. The constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949.

In the video, President of India Droupadi Murmu, flanked by other dignitaries like Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greet those present for the ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alongwith Rahul Gandhi are among the leaders given place on the dais.

In the video, all leaders including Rahul Gandhi, can be seen greeting those in the audience but Gandhi is then seen breaking away from the group while everyone greets the president, apparently as a courtesy. Gandhi, moving away from the group of leaders, stops at a point to look back but doesn't greet the president.

BJP's Amit Malviya posted the video and had a strong reaction for Gandhi.

Watch the video below:

Congress always disrespects President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, because she is the first Tribal woman to occupy the highest office of the land. Rahul Gandhi and family despise SC, ST and OBCs. It shows. pic.twitter.com/CR3v8pAioL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 26, 2024

Malviya's post had a lot of comments.

One of those who commented said that Rahul Gandhi's actions were not a power move but he did what he did as he did not have a clue about what was happening.

'Ye nahi sudharne wala...' said another user.

At the time of publishing of this story, there was no reaction from Rahul Gandhi's official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

It wasn't immediately verifiable if Rahul Gandhi greeted the president off-camera.