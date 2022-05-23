e-Paper Get App
Constable charged with rape for refusing to marry woman after sex

Constable charged with rape for refusing to marry woman after sex

The accused refused to marry her last year.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Muzaffarnagar: A constable was arrested for allegedly "raping" a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Monday. Constable named Vikrant who was posted in Kanpur Dehat and is a native of Dholra village in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested in Shamli on Sunday, police said.

A case was registered against the constable on the complaint of the woman, who alleged that she was raped after being promised marriage, police said, adding that the accused refused to marry her last year.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:01 PM IST