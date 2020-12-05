Consider Sharad Pawar's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's leadership as 'fatherly advice': NCP

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made tremors felt in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the NCP on Saturday rushed to set the record straight and said Pawar's remarks should be considered as "fatherly advice."

"Whatever Sharad Pawar said in the interview with a news organisation should be considered as fatherly advice of a veteran leader. MVA is a government of all three parties," NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Saturday.

Tapase added, "It was Sharad Pawar who criticised Barack Obama for commenting on Rahul Gandhi in his book. Pawar had clearly said Obama must not comment on leaders of other countries."

For the uninitiated, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had, in an interview with a news organisation yesterday, said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lacked the consistency required to be accepted as a leader by the people of the country.

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur had appealed to her colleagues of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to stop commenting on Congress' leadership if they want a stable government in Maharashtra.

Being a working president of MPCC I must appeal to colleagues in MVA if you want stable govt in Maharashtra then stop commenting on leadership of Congress. Everybody should follow basic rules of coalition," Thakur tweeted earlier on this day.

"Our leadership is very strong and stable. The formation of MVA is a result of our strong belief in democratic values," she said in another tweet.

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, completed its one year on November 28.

It came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP following 2019 assembly polls.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.