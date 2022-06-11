Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar goes on another hunger strike inside Tihar jail to meet wife | File Photo

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged at the high-security Tihar Jail, went on a hunger strike again, demanding that he be allowed to see his wife Leena Maria Paul more often, reported The Indian Express.

As per the report, he first did not eat food from April 23 to May 2 and then again from May 4 to May 12 and during this period, he was put on intravenous fluid or glucose in the jail dispensary.

The Delhi Police had, in November 2021, filed a charge sheet against the accused conman, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others in the same case of duping Malvinder Singh's wife of Rs 200 crore.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) had written to Tihar Jail authorities to take action against 82 jail officials who allegedly helped him by providing him luxurious facilities inside the prison.

Born in a lower middle-class family in Bengaluru, Chandrashekhar always dreamt of being a millionaire and to achieve his wish, he was determined to earn money by hook or by crook. He started conning people from the age of 17.

In 2007, posing as a high ranking bureaucrat, Sukesh duped around 100 people of Rs 75 crore on the pretext of providing them a job.

Recently, he duped politician T.T.V. Dhinakaran of Rs 50 crore.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested him on Dhinakaran's complaint and he was lodged in the Tihar Jail, but continued to run his extortion racket from inside the prison. He is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the family of ex-Fortis Healthcare and Ranbaxy Lab promoters Shivinder and Malvinder Singh from the premises of the prison.

Read Also Jacqueline Fernandez gets court permission to travel abroad for IIFA Awards amid Sukesh...