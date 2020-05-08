Cong's Shama Mohamed slams Modi govt for charging fares for Indian citizens, remembers her evacuation from 1990

Congress leader Shama Mohamed slammed the Indian government for charging fares for Indian citizens who were stranded abroad amid lockdown and said this shows how greedy the BJP government is.

Shama Mohamed, while criticising the government remembered the time when she and her family were evacuated from Amman in October 1990 during the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq. At that time, she said, she wasn’t charged anything.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Me & my family were evacuated frm Amman in October 1990 during the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq & we did not pay a single penny. Now each Indian has 2 pay for their evacuation (ranging from 20000 Rs to 1 lakh for a single ticket).This is a shocking display of greed by the BJP govt!"