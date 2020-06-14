Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, a workshop organized for Congress MLAs in a resort; leaders target Modi govt

Jaipur: A workshop was organised for the MLAs put up at a luxury hotel in Jaipur. Issues discussed in the workshop included problems of migrant labour, COVID-19, lockdown, economy, the lowest GDP since Independence, disparity in income, criminal mismanagement, damage caused to democratic institutions, inflation among others.

Deliberations and question answers were addressed during the session. A special session was organised on the party’s stand to counter the six years of Modi government and six points of failure were put forth. National spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed the workshop that lasted for over two hours. A kavi sammelan was organised in the evening. It was also decided that mock voting would be held on June 17, two days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

In his address, Surjewala lashed out at the Modi government on various fronts, including unemployment and economic growth.

He said that Modi came to power with the promise of providing two crore jobs every year but in 2017-18, India had the highest unemployment rate in the last 45 years.

The six-year BJP rule has been of "mismanagement, immense despair and agony", he said.

State incharge for Congress Avinash Pande said, “We are confident of winning Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. We have adequate mandate, support of Independents and other parties. We have more than the required number for the majority. The BJP will face a befitting defeat in this blatant attempt to throttle democracy.”

Those present at the session that lasted for over two hours included Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, AICC General Secretary and State in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande, National spokesperson and overseer for Rajya Sabha elections Randeep Singh Surjewala, MPs Deependra Singh Hudda, Rajeev Satav, Manikam Tagore, Rajasthan MLAs and post holders of state unit of Congress were present.