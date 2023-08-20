 Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma included in new Congress Working Committee; Check Full List Here
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the Congress Working Committee on August 20.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma (left to right) |

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday (August 20) reconstituted and released its list of members of the CWC. Among the notable inclusion in the list is the name of Sachin Pilot, Congress leader from Rajasthan. The addition of his name comes ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024.

Apart from Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Shrinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal and Yashomati Thakur have been included in the list of Congress Working Committee.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the Congress Working Committee. Check names of all leaders here.

Shashi Tharoor reacts

"I am honoured by the decision of the @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee," said Tharoor in a tweet after his name he was inducted into the CWC.

"As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled and grateful to be part of this institution, and look forward to the opportunity to serve the party alongside my dedicated colleagues. None of us can accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them. The countless Indians who seek a more inclusive and accepting India deserve the best from us," he further said.

