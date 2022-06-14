Congress won't stop Satyagraha; Chidambaram says 'Protesting against Centre's misuse of law'

P Chidambaram, on Tuesday, said that they will continue their 'satyagraha' against the Centre's 'misuse of the law'. | PTI

On the second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interrogation at the Enforcement Directorate's office in New Delhi, senior party leader P Chidambaram, on Tuesday, said that they will continue their 'satyagraha' against the Centre's 'misuse of the law'.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED for the second day for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper case.

'Protesting against the Centre's misuse of law'

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram said, "We are protesting against the Centre's misuse of law. If ED follows the law, we have no problem. But ED is not following the law. We are asking what is the scheduled offence? There's no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? There is no answer. Give us a copy of the FIR. There is no answer."

He added that since the probe agency is not following the law in a democratic set-up, the party is entitled to protest.

"So in the absence of the scheduled offence, in the absence of police agency registering an FIR and giving us a copy of an FIR, where is the question of ED investigation under PMLA? For very simple questions, there are no answers. Obviously, they are not following the law and in a democracy, we are entitled to protest," the former Union Minister of Finance concluded.

Further posing a question for people, the 76-year-old politician further asked, "Is there any BJP leader against whom the ED has registered a case in the last 4-5 years? Is there any BJP-ruled state like Haryana, Madhya Pradhya, or Karnataka, where the ED has registered a case? If this law applies to the whole of India, why does this apply to Opposition states and Opposition leaders?"

"Everything about the Youth India, Associated Journal tractions are recorded in the Income Tax return in the balance sheet of the company. The Income Tax case is pending before the SC. Both Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others have filed affidavits in the Supreme Court. The SC record is the public, all the facts are stated there. What is the questioning? What is the questioning you want to know? Every transition is recorded in the balance sheet and in an income tax return and if you have doubt read the affidavits filed in the SC. What is the sudden discovery of the PMLA case?" he stated.

When asked about the BJP's allegations against the party regarding the case, the Congress leader said, "none of the BJP leaders knows the facts."

Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office

Rahul Gandhi has reached the ED office for the second day of questioning. On Monday, the interrogation began at 11 am and the first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break.

The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues.

