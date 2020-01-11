Congress: Withdraw CAA, stop NPR process

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the process of the National Population Register (NPR) to end fear and anxiety in the country, especially among the religious and linguistic minorities.

In a resolution adopted at its 2-hour-long Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, it said the ill-conceived CAA has led to spontaneous nationwide protests and asked the government to address the protesters' legitimate apprehensions and concerns. The CWC expressed deep anguish over the insensitive response of the government and condemned the blatant use of state power to silence the voices of dissent.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not present in the CWC meeting, but party chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified he was travelling and would be available from Sunday morning for the party workers.

Accusing the BJP government of using its brute majority in Parliament to impose this divisive and discriminatory agenda in an insensitive manner with the sole objective of polarisation, the CWC resolution said: "It may give short-term political dividends but will create deep fissures in society undermining national unity and social stability. That presents a serious challenge to internal security and makes India vulnerable to hostile external forces."

The CWC also accused the Modi government of "a designed conspiracy unleashed to attack the Centre of creative and independent thinking, ie colleges and universities, after realising that the students and the young cannot be divided through its sectarian agenda."

"Almost every institution in the country – from Delhi University, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Aligarh Muslim University, and many others have seen massive protests," a CWC resolution said.

Noting alarming economic situation in the country, the CWC said India's nominal GDP was at its lowest in 45 years as India was staring at a deepening economic crisis. It held the government guilty of "monumental mismanagement of the economy, inflicting long-term damage with arbitrary decisions of demonetisation and hasty imposition of a flawed GST model.

The CWC called upon the government to reveal its roadmap for reviving the economy, investors' confidence and job creation. It also accused the government of not believing in building a consensus to resolve various national issues, but follows a policy of imposition and confrontation.

Noting that the shutdown of the Kashmir valley was now in the sixth month, it said it was unacceptable in a democracy.

The CWC said the government makes hollow claims of normalcy and arranged guided tours of diplomats, but the Indian leaders of political parties and MPs are denied the freedom to visit the Valley and meet the people. It called for lifting of the curbs and restoration of civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Through the resolution, the Congress reassured the people it remained conscious of its duty and was committed to defending their fundamental rights and upholding the foundational values of the Constitution.

Expressing deep concern over recent hostilities between Iran and the US in the Gulf, the CWC asked the government to put in place a well-thought contingency plan to meet the fallout on India's energy security and the well-being of millions strong Indian diaspora working and living in the Gulf. It wanted the government to engage in diplomatic initiatives to de-escalate the tensions.