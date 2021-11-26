Congress will work with Mamata Banerjee's party to ensure opposition unity, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the Congress will work with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party to ensure opposition unity despite their differences.

According to a NDTV report, "We are trying our best. Under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, we had a strategy committee meeting yesterday. Both house leaders were present. Whatever the outside political scenario, but inside we should be united to redress the grievances of the common people." said the senior Congress leader.

Ahead of the winter session in parliament, Mamata Banerjee paid visit to the national capital to discuss how her Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties can work together to question the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, on key issues like price rise, withdrawing farm laws and the border tension with China.

"You see, that is an organisational matter. The high command will deal with those issues. As far as parliament is concerned, we are requesting all parties to be united against the BJP government's policies," Mr Kharge said further.

Notably, at least 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have joined Mamata Banerjee's party. In Assam, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana too, the Trinamool Congress made inroads at the cost of the Congress.

The TMC supremo has already given an open invitation to any leader who wanted to join Trinamool Congress in its battle against the BJP.

Notably, Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Opposition parties on November 19. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders reached party interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss the issues that the party will raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on November 29.

The party is likely to several issues including raise price rise in the winter session.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:46 PM IST