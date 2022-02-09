Congress will make hijab compulsory for Hindus, says Karnataka minister Sunil Kumar

Amid the ongoing hijab row, Karnataka Energy Minister Sunil Kumar on Wednesday attacked the Congress, saying if it comes to power, it will make a law asking Hindus to wear hijab.

He said "we should respect the order of the High Court on hijab row."

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sunil Kumar attacked the Congress, saying "if it comes to power, the leaders of Congress will make wearing of hijab compulsory for Hindus. The Congress should come out of communal mindset.

"Congress party has always been sided with divisive forces from 1947. During partition also Congress was with forces who wanted to divide the country. In the present situation also the party is supporting the divisive agenda," he said.

Sunil Kumar turning his guns on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he started celebrating Tipu Jayanti which led to the killing of Hindu leaders. "Siddaramaiah says he is against wearing of tilak, he is opposing the Anti-Conversion Bill," he said.

The hijab controversy first erupted in January at a government PU College in Udupi, where six students who attended classes wearing headscarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus, has spread to different parts of the state with Hindu students too responding by turning up in saffron shawls.

Such saffron-clad students are also being barred from entering classes.

The row has also taken a political colour as the ruling BJP stood strongly in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:20 PM IST