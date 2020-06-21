Congress will expose scams under Yogi govt: UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu

Lucknow: Two days after coming out of prison on bail, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has announced that the party will hold a campaign across the State to “expose the scams” occurred under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is sitting in the lap of scamsters. That's why he has maintained silence over scams which have emerged in education and animal husbandry departments,” Lallu told the media.

Congress plans to take this campaign up to block and village levels.