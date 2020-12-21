Congress veteran Motilal Vora, 93, passes away

Senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora passed away on Monday at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital. He was 93.

He is the third senior leader of the Congress, after Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel, to die this month.

Vora had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in October.

The Congress leader was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April this year.

He was also the AICC general secretary (administration) before the recent party reshuffle by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.