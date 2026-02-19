Congress To Gherao Assembly On February 25 Against 'Changes In MNREGA'

Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

Chandigarh: The Congress Legislature Party on Thursday finalised its strategy to corner the ruling BJP government over various issues in the upcoming budget session of the Haryana assembly, scheduled to begin from February 20.

After chairing the CLP meeting, former two-time chief minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda told newspersons said that the Congress MLAs will raise a wide range of issues, including unemployment, law and order, extortion, drug abuse, migration, toll collection, sports and sportspersons, the paddy scam, family identity cards and rising fertilizer prices.

The party would also raise issues like trade deal with the United States, cuts to senior citizens' pensions, ration cards for the poor, irregularities in HPSC recruitment, giving Haryana jobs to outsiders, pending compensation for farmers, besides several others, said Hooda who was accompanied by party state chief Rao Narendra Singh.

Hooda also said that the party legislators would take out a protest march against the government on various issues from party office to the Assembly. Rao Narendra Singh also told newspersons that on February 25, all Congress MLAs, senior leaders, and workers will gherao the assembly to protest against changes in MNREGA.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that according to the tentative programme of the upcoming session beginning February 20, the budget would be presented on March 2.