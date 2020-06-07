Congress to field one candidate; decision soon on support to Deve Gowda's candidature for RS: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party has decided to field one candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He said the party would soon take a decision on the issue of support to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's candidature to the Upper House.

"We have decided to field one candidate for Rajya Sabha seat. Our party leaders will decide on votes of remaining party MLAs," said DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress President on supporting JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda for Rajya Sabha election scheduled to be held on June 19.

He said that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has conveyed their party decision to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leadership over support to HD Deve Gowda candidature for Rajya Sabha, "the party will take a decision soon".